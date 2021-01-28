DiZoglio Criticizes ‘Dead Ends’ for Those Trying to Schedule COVID-19 Vaccinations; Calls for Hotline

As confusion dominated the first day of COVID-19 vaccine scheduling for those 75 or older, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio called on the Baker Administration for clearer communication and increased information.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, DiZoglio said she has heard from many residents who expressed concerns around the rollout of the vaccine.

“Our communities need to know where, when and how they can receive this vaccine,” said DiZoglio in the letter. “That is simply not the case right now.”

DiZoglio noted particular concern around the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website, which residents have described to her as a “dead end” in their efforts to obtain an appointment. Moreover, much to the frustration of residents without internet access, the Commonwealth does not currently offer a telephone line that can be reached to make an appointment. DiZoglio called for the establishment of such a hotline as soon as possible.

DiZoglio also raised concerns about who is receiving the vaccine first.

“I have heard from many in my community who are rightfully perplexed and frustrated by the administration’s prioritizing of young, healthy medical researchers—most of whom are working remotely—over at-risk seniors, who have been waiting patiently on the sidelines for the vaccine,” said DiZoglio. “Seniors in other New England states—Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont—have been receiving the vaccine while researchers, many of who have nothing to do with COVID-19 or patient care at all, are ahead of the line in Massachusetts.”

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts ranks 37th in the nation in administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...