Congresswoman Trahan Tests Positive for COVID-19; Says She Exhibits No Symptoms

Congresswoman Lori Trahan says she will continue working, but remotely, as she announced Thursday, she tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.

Trahan said in a statement around 5:30 p.m. that she tested negative for the coronavirus last week in Washington and again after returning to her Massachusetts home. She said, however, she voluntarily got tested again Thursday.

“Sadly, I learned moments ago that I have tested positive for the virus,” she said.

Trahan added, “I am fortunate to currently be asymptomatic, and I have immediately begun to self-quarantine. Both my Massachusetts and Washington offices will continue to operate remotely, and I plan to cast my votes next week using the House’s proxy voting system.”

She used the opportunity to stress that “everyone to continue taking this virus seriously and to follow the science and data-driven guidance to wear a mask, maintain a safe social distance from others, avoid large gatherings, and stay home whenever possible.”

