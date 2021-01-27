State Adds Two Haverhill Locations for Phase One COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

The state has added two more Haverhill locations—bringing to three the number of sites residents may use when they become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Trinity EMS’s Haverhill location at 7 Stewart St., off Primrose Street, and Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave., just off I-495, join Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 68 S. Main St., in Bradford, as authorized public vaccination sites.

Currently, appointments are required and locations limited to occupations listed in the Commonwealth’s first phase. These include clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care; long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities; emergency medical services, police, and fire; congregate care settings; home-based health care workers; and health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care.

Individuals age 75 and older are eligible for vaccinations beginning Feb. 1, and may begin making appointments today for Feb. 1 and later. The state Department of Public Health reports individuals will receive shots either by their employer, primary care physician, pharmacy or public clinic. The state has not made clear whether all of the phase one vaccination sites will also participate in phase 2.

Following people aged 75 or higher, appointments for the second phase include, in order of priority, individuals age 65 and up, those with two or more eligible underlying medical conditions; and certain workers, including early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, restaurant and café workers, food pantry staff, court system, funeral directors and convenience store workers.

The third phase is for the general population and expected to begin during April.

