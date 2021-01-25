Methuen Man, 30, to Serve More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing

A 30-year-old Methuen man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison last Thursday after being convicted of possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute.

New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said Alberto Rosario was found with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and $800 while he was a passenger in a car pulled over by Nashua, N.H., Police June 6, 2018. Police believed the car was involved in drug trafficking. Murray’s office said Rosario was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver later admitted to driving Rosario from Lowell to Nashua and acknowledged that Rosario was distributing drugs.

“Interstate drug traffickers cause grave damage in communities throughout New Hampshire,” said Murray. “When drug traffickers come to New Hampshire to peddle fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, they should understand that they are committing a serious federal crime. We will not hesitate to bring drug trafficking charges against those who are responsible for selling these deadly substances in the Granite State.”

The case was brought as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge. Known as SOS for short. The goal of SOS. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

