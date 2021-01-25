Haverhill Veterans’ Clinic Moves Next Week to New Summer Street Location

The Haverhill veterans’ clinic begins moving next week to a new city location on Summer Street, while plans take shape for expanded services this summer.

VA Bedford Healthcare System’s Haverhill Community Based Outreach Clinic moves to 209 Summer St. Monday, Feb. 1. In the first phase, primary care moves to the front-facing space. Veterans with previously scheduled appointments will be seen at the new site and will receive a reminder call. Parking is available behind and next to the building.

Phase two, scheduled to begin this summer, includes added space in the building for specialty and acute care clinics, mental health, women’s health and a laboratory.

The Haverhill Community Based Outpatient Clinic moves from Merrimack Street, downtown.

Veterans with questions about appointments may call the Patient Care Line at 800-VETMED1 (800-838-6331), option 2, or log on to MyHealtheVet.

There’s more information at bedford.va.gov for more information about our services and programs.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...