Amazon Clarifies Initial Haverhill Job Numbers; City Says There is No Tax Relief or Other Incentives

The estimated number of new jobs at Amazon’s new distribution site in Haverhill has been downsized, but company officials now say “industry-leading” pay and benefits and on-the-job training will be provided.

As early as last September and reiterated last week, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini estimated the number of new jobs at 250, but Amazon, itself, now says the company is expected to create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs.

“We are excited to continue to invest in Massachusetts with a new Haverhill delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create job opportunities with industry-leading pay, benefits starting on day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” Amazon spokesperson Emily Hawkins said in a statement. “At Amazon, we strive to be not only a great employer, but a great neighbor too. That means becoming part of the fabric of Haverhill by embracing the people, the needs, and the spirit of the community.”

The Seattle-based company, together with Eastern Real Estate, filed a site plan this past summer to build a 150,000 square foot, state-of-the-art delivery station in the former Southwick Clothing factory at 25 Computer Drive. As WHAV reported first, a demolition permit for parts of the former Southwick building was granted by the city.

Fiorentini said the city will receive not only increased property tax payments, but also additional excise taxes on Amazon delivery trucks that will be registered in Haverhill

“We could have had an empty factory building and all those lost jobs for who knows how long,” the mayor said. “But we did everything we could to first keep Southwick, then find a replacement to continue making Brooks Brothers suits, and then when it didn’t work out, we started working with Eastern Real Estate.”

Fiorentini spokesperson Shawn Regan told WHAV Amazon is not receiving any financial incentives from the city to locate here. “Neither the owner of the building nor Amazon have asked for or received any tax breaks or anything extra or special,” he said.

