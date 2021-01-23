Woman, 51, Dies as Officials Investigate ‘White Powder’ at Eighth Avenue, Haverhill, Home

A 51-year-old woman is dead and “white powder,” suspected to be fentanyl, was found at an Eighth Avenue, Haverhill, home this morning.

Haverhill Fire, Police and Trinity EMS were dispatched to the 146 Eighth Ave. home around 9 a.m. Haverhill Fire Chief William F. Laliberty confirmed an individual died.

“No foul play” is suspected, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

Laliberty said the presence of white powder triggered a “Tier 1” response from the regional Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Team. Tier 1 is defined as “Hazardous and Risk Assessment—suspicious substances, open or loose suspicious powders.”

“The incident involved a powdery substance. Meters indicated it was likely fentanyl,” he said. The chief, until this week, served as a member of the hazmat team. He said he surrendered his equipment this week in preparation for his retirement next week.

The state Medical examiner’s hearse was on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for updates.

