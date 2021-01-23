Updated: One Woman Receives Evaluation for Smoke Inhalation, Firefighters Receive Injuries After Two-Alarm Fire

Updated

One woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation and several Haverhill firefighters received minor injuries after a two-alarm fire Saturday at a multi-family home on Victor Street.

Felicity Oliver, a second-floor resident, texted WHAV from the hospital to report she was being checked for smoke inhalation. The rest of her family, their dog and three other families made it out safely. They appear, however, to have lost their cats. A GoFundMe page has been organized to help the Simpson family.

Firefighters were called to 20 Victor St. about 3:20 this afternoon. Officials at the scene said the fire apparently began on a back porch and spread, but Fire Chief William F. Laliberty told WHAV more investigation is required.

Laliberty said several firefighters suffered injuries from slips and falls, including one laceration. Firefighters were treated on scene and none were sent to a hospital. Water supply issues were also reported.

According to city records, the property is a three-family home, built around 1900 and owned by the Maureen E. Ryan Trust. Ryan is the wife of former Haverhill Mayor William H. Ryan.

Mutual aid from nearby communities was also requested at the scene and for fire station coverage. Laliberty said these included Groveland, Merrimac, Lawrence, Methuen, Georgetown and Salem, N.H. Lawrence, Groveland and Salem, N.H., stayed at the fire scene.

Earlier

Correction: As is often the case during a crisis, reports via fire radio were incorrect. The actual address is 20-22 Victor St.

