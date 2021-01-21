Rep. Vargas Praises State Decision to Include Haverhill Pharmacy as Vaccine Site

Haverhill state Rep. Andy X. Vargas is praising the state’s decision to designate a Haverhill pharmacy as one of the first allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Haverhill residents.

In a story reported first by WHAV, the state chose Walgreens, 68 S. Main St., in the Bradford section of Haverhill, as part of Centers for Disease Control Pharmacy Partnership announced by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“I’m grateful that Haverhill has been chosen as one out of 15 communities in the state to host the Commonwealth’s first vaccine access points in partnership with pharmacies,” Vargas said. He added, “It is our hope that this can both expedite phase 1 and phase 2 for Haverhill and surrounding communities. We remain focused on advocating for the resources necessary to ensure the quickest delivery of vaccines for our constituents.”

The new federal partnership aims to distribute 10,000 vaccine doses per week. The current phase targets health care workers and first responders. The second phase, tentatively aimed to begin sometime next month, will broaden eligibility to include individuals with two or more comorbidities as well as employees in early education, K-12 education, transit, grocery stores and retail, utilities, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...