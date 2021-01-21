Haverhill’s Second Annual Preschool Resource Fair Takes Place Feb. 1-5

Haverhill’s second annual Preschool Resource Fair takes place online during the first week of February.

The event by the city’s Early Learning Leadership Team enables families to learn about the many preschool options and resources available. There will be giveaways, fun family activities, presentations from local preschool providers and community organizations, a Curious Creatures show, question and answer time and more.

The free online event takes place Monday through Friday, Feb. 1-5, at 7:30 p.m. Those interested must register through Eventbrite to receive a link. Sessions will be recorded and sent to registrants at the conclusion of the fair.

