A 42-year-old Haverhill man was charged this week with dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl following his arrest.

Raymond Pramataris, of 107 Cedar St., was arrested just before 4 p.m., Tuesday, at his home. He was taken into custody by Haverhill Patrolman Michael Tortorise and faces charges in Haverhill District Court.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...