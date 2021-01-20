Driver in Downtown Haverhill Hit-and-Run Accident Two Years Ago Awaits Court Hearing

A driver has been cited in the hit-and-run death of a 59-year-old Haverhill man nearly two years ago.

Charles O. “Chucky” Burrill Jr. was killed Jan. 25, 2019 when he was struck while on a Main Street crosswalk near White’s Corner in Haverhill. However, as late as last year, officials said the crash remained under investigation. A spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV yesterday the unnamed individual has not yet appeared in court.

“An individual has been cited, but it has yet to be heard by a clerk magistrate,” said Carrie Kimball.

Hearings before a district court clerk magistrate are typically confidential.

Several hours after the early morning accident, Haverhill Police took custody of a silver PT Cruiser said to be involved in the accident and executed a search warrant at the Bradford home of the driver. A public records request made by WHAV for details was denied at the time. Haverhill Police said the refusal was due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Burrill was walking to the Washington Street bus depot to catch a ride to work at Newburyport’s Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was a longtime custodian. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit while in the crosswalk.

The sole witness interviewed by police said he walked past Burrill in the crosswalk, “then heard a loud thump and observed Burrill on the ground” as the PT Cruiser drove further up Route 125.

