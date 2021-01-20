COVID-19 Tests for Haverhill Residents Resume Thursday by Appointment

Haverhill continues its free COVID-19 testing program for residents tomorrow.

Tests take place by appointment Thursday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Mayor James J. Fiorentini retained AFC Urgent Care of Methuen, to administer the tests. Insurance is not required as the cost is being covered by the City of Haverhill with federal CARES Act money.

Residents must enter the building as drive-up service is not available.

Zaka Shafiq, of AFC Urgent Care, told city councilors n December that results are typically available within 12 to 24 hours. According to the preregistration site, those testing positive will receive a telephone call. All others receive an email.

To register, click here.

