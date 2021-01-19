Plaistow, N.H.’s Deliberative Session Takes Place Saturday, Jan. 30

Plaistow, N.H.’s Deliberative Session, previewing items planned for Town Meeting later in the spring, takes place Saturday, Jan. 30.

A “Deliberative Session” gives voters a chance to discuss amendments to budgets and warrant articles before the onslaught of all items, including the budget, warrant articles, zoning amendments, etc., appearing at Town Meeting. The Board of Selectmen and the Budget Committee will be in attendance as well as other elected town officials and town staff.

This year’s session takes place 9 a.m. at the Public Works Garage, 144F Main St., using the same driveway as Methuen Construction.

Residents must bring photo identification to vote and remote voting is not allowed.

