A 25-year-old Haverhill man faces drug charges following his arrest Thursday night by Haverhill Police.

Paul M. Fagundes of 440 North Ave., Haverhill, was arrested just after 8 p.m. by Haverhill Police Detective Sean Harrison. Fagundes was charged with two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and possession of a class B drug.

