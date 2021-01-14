Limited Number of Puzzles Showing Haverhill’s Eight Cultural Treasures Still Available for Sale

Buttonwoods Museum is reminding residents there is still a limited supply of available puzzles—featuring Haverhill’s eight cultural treasures.

The 504-piece puzzle measures 20 inches wide by 16 inches high and features Winnekenni Castle, Whittier Birthplace, Dustin Garrison House, Tattersall Farm, Buttonwoods Museum, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing and Rocks Village Hand Tub House.

Puzzles may be purchased for $25. Those interested may reserve one and schedule pickup by emailing the museum at [email protected]

Payment may also be made online by clicking here.

