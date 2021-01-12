Haverhill’s Goans Wins Individual Award for ‘Saltonstall’s Trial’ Play

“Saltonstall’s Trial,” the original play about the Salem Witch Trials and the one judge that stood up for the accused women, has been recognized with five award BroadwayWorld Boston awards.

The play by Haverhill native Michael Cormier and Myriam Cyr won Best Production Play. Carol Goans of Haverhill won in the individual acting category for her portrayal of accused witch Bridget Bishop. The large cast, including Noah Greenstein of Haverhill, has been recognized with the best ensemble award.

“Never have I had the pleasure and privilege of working with such talented and dedicated actors, producers, and crew,” said Punctuate4 Artistic Director Cyr of Beverly, who was also honored with the Best Director of a Play of the Decade award.

The play had its stage debut in a sold-out workshop production at Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill in 2018 before moving to the larger Larcom Theatre, Beverly in 2019 for 10 performances. It was produced by Punctuate4 Productions of Topsfield that specializes in developing new works and telling stories that matter.

