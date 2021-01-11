Ruth’s House Now Provides Direct Aid with New Streamlined Clothing Referral Program

Ruth’s House has begun a new streamlined Clothing Referral program that allows persons in need to come directly to organization without having to going through a social service agency.

The organization, which operates a Lafayette Square, Haverhill, thrift shop and provides clothing and employment training opportunities to individuals and families, said the only requirement of the new program is to bring a photo identification and proof of government assistance. Proof may be welfare, Medicare, food stamps, fuel assistance or related aid.

Appointments may be made Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Bilingual Client Referral Coordinator Christina Caezis is also available to set appointments by calling 978-521-5575.

Ruth’s House Client Referral program entitles residents to receive up to 10 articles of clothing which typically include new underwear, unisex long johns, new born and toddler clothing, new socks, new coats for the elderly and a 20% discount on housewares the day of their appointment. Clients may receive free clothing every quarter, up to four times per year.

