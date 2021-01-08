MakeIT Haverhill Plans Job Fair on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MakeIT Haverhill is having a Job Fair on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a focus on employment opportunities at Penacook Place and Haverhill Pavilion.

The fair takes place Monday, Jan. 18, from 2-4 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Local representatives of Penacook Place and Haverhill Pavilion will meet with candidates in a COVID-19-safe environment.

Volunteer-led MakeIT Haverhill’s mission is matching community opportunity with community need. Whether its training or jobs, leaders say it aims to lift up residents and the businesses that will employ them.

For more information about the job fair, contact Veronica Rodriguez by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-361-0751.

