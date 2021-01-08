City Council Calls on Public Works, Individual Businesses to do Better Jobs Clearing Snow

The Haverhill City Council is looking for ways to make certain snow-covered streets and sidewalks are being properly cleared.

City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua asked for action Tuesday night after showing photographs of downtown Washington Street, depicting inadequately cleared walkways several days after our most recent snowstorm.

“My concern is that we need to have a better approach to addressing snow removal and clean-up of our sidewalks after snowstorms. It should be a priority. We need to do a much better job improving sidewalk conditions and improving parking conditions for both residents as well as the business communities,” he said.

Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien responded by noting that, while the city does need to step up its game when it comes to clearing the snow, business owners and landlords also have a responsibility to keep their sidewalks clear.

“The city can’t do it all by themselves either, especially when we have schools in session, so I think if we can figure out a way to work together. It can’t be all on the city side. It has to be a community effort,” she said.

Councilors agreed to send a letter to the mayor and the Department of Public Works asking them to look into the matter. They also said they will try to contact store and building owners to remind them to keep their areas clear.

