State Police Cite Haverhill Driver for Rear-End Collision at Unrelated Crash and Crime Scene

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured early Thursday morning when his cruiser was struck by a car driven by a Haverhill man at an unrelated crash and crime scene involving a Lawrence driver.

While the trooper was about to check on the occupants of a crashed 2013 Toyota Corolla with two men inside, the cruiser was struck from behind by a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old Haverhill man. The 1:20 a.m. crash on I-93 northbound near exit 33 in Medford pushed the cruiser into the Corolla.

Neither the trooper nor the Haverhill man’s identities were released. The officer suffered upper body injuries and was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was treated and released at about 5:25 a.m. The Haverhill driver, who was not injured, was cited for a move over violation.

The Corolla’s driver and passenger were charged with illegal possession of a rifle and other crimes. Taking over at the crash scene, Troopers Jorell Berberena and Harold Sousa noticed an alcohol odor coming from the Corolla. The driver—18-year-old Abraham Estrada of Lawrence—showed signs of impairment and was given several field sobriety tests.

Troopers found a black backpack that contained a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 collapsible rifle, three large capacity magazines, 33 nine-millimeter rounds and 12 .40-caliber rounds. The serial number of the rifle had been scratched off.

Troopers also located a plastic bag containing 126 Xanax pills and 12 other pills shaped like mushrooms, four-leaf clovers and sea shells. The bag was sticking out of the pocket of a pair of jeans behind the passenger seat that belonged to the passenger. In a second plastic bag, troopers found approximately 3.5 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana.

Estrada and his 18-year-old passenger, Geraldo Costa Mariano Jr. of Framingham, were both charged illegal possession of a large capacity weapon, three counts of illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Identification Card, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Estrada, who holds a learner’s permit but not a driver’s license, was also charged with driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving. Costa Mariano was also charged with possession of a Class E narcotic and Class D narcotic.

