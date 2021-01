Haverhill is not allowing Christmas tree drop-offs at its Public Works Garage this year, but is collecting Christmas trees at residential curbsides this Saturday, Jan. 9.

Crews will not accept wreaths, artificial trees, decorations, lighting cords, tree stands or plastic bags or wrap.

Residents are advised to have trees at the curb by 6 a.m.

