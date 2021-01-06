Two Groups of Students at Bagnall Elementary School Begin Fully Remote Learning Thursday

Pentucket Regional School District School Committee voted last night for Cohorts A and B of the Bagnall Elementary School to begin fully remote learning beginning tomorrow as the number of positive COVID-19 continues upwards.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said students will return to the hybrid learning model Wednesday, Jan. 20. Monday, Jan. 18 the district will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and also on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for a professional development day.

“This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution as the Bagnall has seen an uptick in positive cases over the past week. While it should be made clear that there is no indication of any widespread transmission of the virus taking place at any of the district’s schools, the district recognizes the rapid spread of the disease throughout the country at this time and the anticipated increase in positive cases as a result of holiday get-togethers and celebrations in recent weeks,” Bartholomew said in a statement.

Bagnall’s Cohort C continues with hybrid learning in order for the district to accommodate the needs of those students.

