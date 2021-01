Residents may learn papercrafting and how to make their own cards when the Haverhill Public Library offers an online class Monday, Jan. 11.

The workshop, led by Ruth Tinkham, is for both beginners and those with stamping and papercrafting experience. Projects include multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting and embossing.

It takes place online between 6 and 7 p.m. To register and receive a link, visit haverhillpl.org.

