Attorney General Healey Warns of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams by Email, Phone, Online

As Massachusetts proceeds with its first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Attorney General Maura Healey is warning of potential scams and misinformation intended to exploit the pandemic, while reminding residents to have confidence in the vaccination process.

According to Healey’s office, potential scams have already begun to emerge, falsely promising early access to the vaccine, promoting disinformation and presenting risks related to unsolicited offers asking for payment and personal information.

“These vaccines are incredibly important to keep us healthy and help us defeat this pandemic, but unfortunately scammers are already trying to take advantage of this moment,” Healey said. “We want residents to have confidence in this vaccination process and remain vigilant when it comes to fraud and fake offers.”

While the state has begun the process of vaccinating health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, the vaccine will not become widely available to the general public for several months.

The attorney general’s office encourages residents to beware of unsolicited emails that claim to have a link to register for the COVID-19 vaccine; telephone scams from callers saying they are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; online campaigns with a range of disinformation; and requests for insurance, doctor’s information or deposit in exchange for early access to vaccines.

She suggests those seeking accurate information, consult with reputable sources such as a doctor, community leader, the CDC, Massachusetts Department of Public Health and local board of health.

