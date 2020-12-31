Haverhill Seeks Volunteers to Fill Vacancies on License and Conservation Commissions

The city is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on two prominent city boards—License Commission and Conservation Commission.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini is seeking replacements for License Commissioner Gerald A. Sewell, who died unexpectedly this month, and Conservation Commissioner Joseph DiPietro, who is moving out of town.

The three-member Haverhill License Commission is responsible for liquor, automobile sales and food serving licenses. The Conservation Commission is the local environmental enforcement body. It protects land, water and biological resources of the community.

Applications for the volunteer positions are available on the city website at cityofhaverhill.com. Those interested are asked to email completed forms to [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...