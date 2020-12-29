Haverhill Provides Free COVID-19 Testing Again Today at Clinic for Residents

Haverhill continues its free COVID-19 testing today for residents.

Tests take place by appointment—generally between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.—at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini previously said he retained AFC Urgent Care of Methuen, to administer the tests. Insurance is not required as the cost is being covered by the City of Haverhill with federal CARES Act money.

Results are typically available within 12 to 24 hours. According to the preregistration site, those testing positive will receive a telephone call. All others receive an email.

Online registration is required by clicking here.

