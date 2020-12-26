Plaistow, N.H., Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving Car Theft from Driveway

Plaistow, N.H., Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people who stole a sedan early Dec. 23 from a residence driveway.

A video, available on Plaistow Police’s Facebook page, shows what appears to be two men walk up to the car, quickly open and enter the driver and passenger side doors, start the car and leave. The driver appears in a light-colored hoodie and dark pants with stripes down each side while the passenger wears a cap, facial mask, darker coat with stripes down each sleeve.

The automobile was taken between 2 and 3 a.m. Those who may have information are asked to contact Officer Calley Bortz at 603-382-1200 or by emailing [email protected].

