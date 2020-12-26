Markuns Joins Pentucket Regional School Committee as a Merrimac Representative

Chris Markuns has become one of the Town of Merrimac’s three members to serve on the Pentucket Regional School District committee.

Pentucket’s School Committee is comprised of nine representatives, three from each of the sending towns in the district. Markuns plans to help support the work the district is doing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pentucket School system has been a part of my family’s life for most of the 20-plus years we’ve lived here, and I’m happy to have a chance to give a little back,” Markuns said. “District leaders, families, teachers and staff have really done incredible things—basically reinventing school—to get through the past 10 months or so, and they deserve some support to keep that going and hopefully get back to the good work happening before last March.”

Markuns will serve until at least the spring of 2021 when the seat is on the ballot for Merrimac’s 2021 Town Meeting.

He has worked in communications for Lawrence Public Schools since 2012. His twin daughters graduated from Pentucket High School in 2019 and his son is currently a junior at the high school. All three have attended Merrimac and Pentucket schools throughout their academic careers.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...