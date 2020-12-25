Methuen Police Deliver Cruiser Full of Toys to Debbie’s Treasure Chest

Some Merrimack Valley children are enjoying today thanks to a delivery of a cruiser full of toys by Methuen Police to Debbie’s Treasure Chest.

The Methuen Police Department has participated in the annual toy drive since it began seven years ago. Department employees have donated hundreds of toys to the event.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Methuen Police’s participation was limited and the force was unable to have a giving tree or serve as a drop off location for the community. Many other businesses and community partners, however, stepped up and collected toys and Mayor Neil Perry authorized a drop box at city hall which resulted in the collection of a large number of toys in a short period of time.

