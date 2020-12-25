Haverhill SEPAC Plans Online Meeting with Special Education Staff Ibanez and Lombard

The Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council is having an online meeting to introduce city Interim Special Education Director Deborah Ibanez and Assistant Special Education Director Forreste Lombard.

The meeting takes place via zoom on Monday, Jan 11, at 6 p.m. Registration is required by clicking here.

Ibanez has 21 years of experience in education. She has worked in special education, general education and as an administrator.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., master’s degree in special education from Salem State University and CAGS degree from American International College in educational leadership. In addition to working in public schools, Ibanez has worked at a Chapter 766 school, specializing in complex special education disabilities.

Lombard earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood special education and communication sciences from the University of Vermont in 2007. She began working in the educational field as a behavior therapist at the Howard Center through its Autism Spectrum Program. While working, she obtained her master’s degree with high honors in early childhood education and administration at Champlain College. Lombard studied with the Florida Institute of Technology’s Graduate Professional Development program and completed her coursework to become a board-certified behavior analyst, as well as obtaining her certificate in organizational behavior management, which is a sub-discipline of applied behavior analysis dedicated to the application of behavior analytic principles within organizational settings.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...