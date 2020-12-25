Former Penacook Place Business Manager, Accused of Stealing, Returns to Court in February

The former business office manager at Penacook Place Nursing Home in Haverhill, accused of “stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly residents,” pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment this week.

Essex Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered 48-year-old Bridget Briand of Haverhill to stay away from and have no contact with Penacook Place, nursing home staff or current residents, victims, their families or other witnesses. She must also surrender her passport to the Probation Department and remain in the state unless otherwise granted permission by probation, refrain from working directly with anyone over the age of 60 during the case and report to the Haverhill Police Department within 30 days of arraignment for booking.

Briand was previously indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury on charges of four counts of larceny over $1,200 from a person over 60 years old, two counts of larceny over $1,200 and six counts of and false entry into corporate books, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

According to Healey’s office, Briand was running a scheme between 2018 and 2019 where she stole more than $20,000 from an 88-year-old resident by writing checks to herself from the resident’s account. She is also accused of transferring reimbursements owed to a number of other residents into the account from which she was stealing to cover up the original theft.

Briand is also accused of making false entries into the accounting system and corporate books to misappropriate credits of other residents into the account from which she was stealing. Briand was fired December of 2019.

She returns to court in February.

