Whittier Tech Educational Foundation Seeks Help Safeguarding Needy Students

Whittier Tech Educational Foundation is in the midst of its annual Holiday Fund, seeking to support students and families facing hardships over the holidays and throughout the year.

Each year, the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation Holiday Fund provides an opportunity for the community to help students of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and their families who are in need during this season. Donation may be made online at foundation.whittiertech.org.

“This year, more than ever, we are proud to support families in need in our community and help ease any burdens they may be experiencing,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch said.

Donations pay for grocery store gift cards, clothing, gifts for students and siblings and essential items if a student has an extenuating circumstance. The Holiday Fund helps students and families in need not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year when needs arise.

Any amount is accepted, but suggested levels of giving are $75 to “Adopt a Whittier Student,” $175 to “Adopt a Whittier Family” or $300 to become a “Holiday Hero!”

The Whittier Tech Education Foundation, which consists of parents, alumni, current staff members, retirees and friends of Whittier, works to raise funds for those all year long. Since the Holiday Fund began more than five years ago, the group has helped more than 500 families. Last year, it was able to assist approximately 100 families at both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Those interested in getting involved with the Foundation may email Tia Gerber, director of community partnerships at [email protected].

