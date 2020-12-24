Tonight, Spend a Family-Friendly Christmas Eve with 97.9 WHAV

Christmas music until 6 p.m., Dec. 25, except as indicated below.

8 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life

Jimmy Stewart returns as George Bailey in this radio adaptation of the 1948 movie. When Stewart regrets ever being born, his guardian angel grants his wish on Christmas Eve. Besides Stewart, others appearing are Donna Reed as Mary Hatch and Victor Moore as Clarence.

9 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street

Maureen O’Hara, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn, stars of the classic 20th Century Fox 1947 movie, return for this radio adaptation. In the story, Macy’s founder Rowland H. Macy insists a man named Kris Kringle (Gwenn) play Santa Claus in the store even as another store manager tries to have Kringle committed for believing he is the one and only Santa Claus.

10 p.m. Our Miss Brooks

Madison High School English instructor Connie Brooks finds herself alone on Christmas Eve with Minerva the cat. Everything changes when a young boy shows up selling Christmas trees.

10:30 p.m. Jack Benny

From Christmas Eve, 1944, Jack keeps getting shocks from the Christmas tree lights.

11 p.m. A Christmas Carol

Lionel Barrymore plays Ebenezer Scrooge in this 1939 Mercury Theater on the Air production of Charles Dickens’ timeless story, “A Christmas Carol.” Radio listeners closely identified Barrymore with the grouchy character since he performed the role almost every Christmas between 1934 and 1953.

All Christmas Eve programs are repeated at midnight.

