Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Ready for Last-Minute Affordable and Unique Gift Shopping

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or just an enthusiast of a great deal, the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library remains open today.

The shop features jewelry; gloves and clothing accessories; Haverhill memorabilia such as maps, books by local authors and the popular Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar with vintage photographs; Caspari home goods; and more. Most items less than $30 and many are less than $10. Friends President Cynthia Cavallaro tells WHAV listeners about a particular in-demand item.

“One of our most popular this year is our scout hat in adult and children’s sizes. They have a light on the front of them for people who are dog walkers and runners. You just recharge it on a USB port,” she explains.

During WHAV’s visit to the shop, extra sets of eyes from gnomes on display made their presences known.

“It’s just a trendy item. We’ve carried those for a few years and people really do enjoy them,” she notes.

Cavallaro adds, all money raised by the shop support vital Haverhill Public Library programs and services. “The proceeds go directly to the library. We have a wish list that the Friends try to fill every year and the proceeds from the shop help to do that.”

The shop is generally open when the Haverhill Public Library is open. Each day, the library is closed from noon-12:30 for cleaning. Cavallaro recommends visitors check the website for hours.

