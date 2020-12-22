West Newbury Police Department Collects About 100 Items During Toys for Tots Drive

The U.S. Marine Corps. picked up West Newbury’s contribution of about 100 toys Friday for the annual Toys for Tots Drive.

West Newbury Police began accepting unwrapped, new toys for children up to 16 years old for the annual gift drive on Dec. 18. Community members were invited to participate by dropping off donations at the station on Main Street.

Police Chief Jeffrey Durand said, “These gifts are going to bring a lot of joy to children in our area. This year has been so hard, for so many people, and seeing so many people give to help others has been really moving. Happy holidays, to everyone.”

Toys for Tots is a foundation started by the U.S. Marine Corps that works to collect gifts for children in need during the holidays.

