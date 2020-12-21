Haverhill Promise Student Poster Contest Emphasizes Attendance, Runs Until Jan. 14

Haverhill students in grades from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade are eligible to win a $100 gift card by creating a poster over winter recess.

Haverhill Promise, the Campaign for Grade Level Reading, is offering the contest to highlight the importance of daily attendance. Posters should be no larger than 8.5 inches wide and 11 inches tall, and must include the phrase “School every day, no matter which way.”

The contest run until Jan. 14. Prizes, including a certificate and gift basket, will be awarded at each school and certificates and $100 gift cards will be given to four citywide winners. School-level winning designs will also be displayed at each school and around the city and downtown for citywide winners.

Participants may either drop off, mail or email designs. Drop-offs are accepted at Haverhill Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center, 45 Fountain St.; MakeIt Haverhill, 301 Washington St; or Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. Submissions may also be mailed to Haverhill Promise, 45 Fountain St., Haverhill, or photographed and emailed to [email protected]

More information is available online at haverhillpromise.com/postercontest.

