West Newbury Police Department Collecting Toys for Tots Through Today

Today is the last day to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children at the West Newbury Police Station as the department participates in the Toys for Tots program.

Police Chief Jeffrey Durand said toys, intended for children from infant to age 16, may be dropped off in the lobby of the station at 401 Main St., West Newbury.

“The Toys for Tots program is a great initiative that makes sure local children have a happy holiday, regardless of any hardships their family may be facing,” Durand said. “This has been a hard year for many families, and we’re pleased to be able to participate and spread some joy in our community this holiday season.”

When dropping off, residents are reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Toys for Tots is a foundation started by the U.S. Marine Corps that works to collect gifts for children in need during the holidays.

