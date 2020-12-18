Reported COVID-19 Case Sidelines Pentucket Regional School District Boys’ Hockey

All Pentucket Regional School District boys’ hockey team practices and competitions are being postponed for two weeks following a report of a positive case of COVID-19.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Athletic Director Dan Thornton said the district was notified Friday that someone involved in the boys’ hockey program, a regional co-op team with Georgetown Public Schools, has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is self-isolating in accordance with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols. Under state and federal privacy laws, no further information is available about the individual.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the health and safety of our student athletes and coaches is at all times our top priority,” Thornton said in a statement.

The Georgetown athletic director was notified of the positive case. No other athletic teams or programs at Pentucket were impacted.

Close contacts of the individual are being identified, notified by public health officials and instructed to quarantine. Those who are not contacted are not considered to be a close contact. All students and their families, as well as coaches on the team were notified.

The earliest the team may resume activities is Dec. 30.

