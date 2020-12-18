Paicos Serving as Town of Groveland’s Interim Financial and Personnel Director

Kevin Paicos has been hired as the Groveland’s interim financial and personnel director.

Paicos began his role early last month and works closely with all town departments and the Board of Selectmen on financial, human resources and town concerns. According to the town, he has signed an up to 18-month contract with the town. The contract expiration depends on the town’s hiring process and next steps.

“I’m thrilled to serve in this role and to help support the great work done by all who work for the Town of Groveland,” Paicos said. “So far, I have found Groveland to be a warm community full of kind and caring people, and I'm eager to share a lifetime of acquired knowledge with all who I collaborate with during my time here.”

Paicos takes the place of Denise M. Dembkoski, who left in September to become Stow’s town administrator.

Prior to joining Groveland, he served in municipal government for over three decades, including as the interim town administrator in Acushnet, interim controller for the Charlton Water and Sewer Department, interim town manager for Southbridge, interim town administrator for Northfield, interim town administrator for Jamestown, R.I., town manager for Foxborough, town administrator for Hingham and town administrator for Ashburnham.

Over the last couple of years, he has also worked on a handful of special municipal consulting projects, including the Southbridge Department of Public Works organization study from 2017-18, the Acushnet town administrator recruitment in 2019-20, and the Dunstable Town Charter/Form of Government in 2019-20.

Since 2014, Paicos also worked as a part-time licensed insurance provider for NFP Corporate Services. He retired as a captain for the U.S. Army in 2013 after more than four decades of service.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...