Here’s How to Buy Girl Scout Cookies and Help Haverhill Troop Support Food Pantry, More

The coronavirus may be slowing some activities, but those craving Girl Scout cookies are still in luck.

Because of COVID-19, all troops are limited to online direct ship sales only. Residents who need their fill of Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints or other Girl Scout cookie staples may buy them online to support Troop 67111 of Haverhill. The troop has set a goal of 500 boxes and is raising money to help Sacred Hearts Food Pantry, an animal shelter and a troop outing.

To browse the cookie selections, the link is here or point your smartphone camera at the special circular flow code above.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...