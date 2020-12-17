Haverhill Plans Free, Public COVID-19 Testing; First Day Appointments Appear Filled

The City of Haverhill has made arrangements to provide free COVID-19 testing beginning this Saturday at the city’s Public Works Garage.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Saturday clinic, operated by AFC Urgent Care of Methuen, appeared to have reached capacity and is no longer accepting new registrations. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said one or two more days of testing will be scheduled. Tests are to be administered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., at 500 Primrose St., Haverhill. Insurance is not required as the cost is being covered by the City of Haverhill with federal CARES money. Unlike two public sites operated earlier, there is no drive-up testing. Instead, residents will be tested inside the building and online pre-registration is required.

Haverhill city councilors voted Tuesday to grant a request by Fiorentini to allow AFC Urgent Care the use of the Highway Department yard and garage. Zaka Shafiq, of AFC Urgent Care, outlined the plan.

“We are going to be doing COVID testing twice a week starting this Saturday in the morning. I believe the first venue is the Department of Public Works warehouse at 500 Primrose St. and then we’ll continue testing on a Wednesday and Saturday rotation for the following few weeks,” he said.

Shafiq said results will be available within 12 to 24 hours. According to the preregistration site, those testing positive will receive a telephone call. All others receive an email.

