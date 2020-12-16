No School, All Schools Haverhill on Thursday as Administration Plans for Storm Outages

Although Haverhill students are already attending classes from home, Thursday will be a “traditional” snow day.

Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling cited a concern of “possible disruptions with power and internet connectivity due to the intensity of the storm” for the cancellation. He said in an email the school administration is expecting a foot of snow.

“I welcome the additional day of learning in June when the weather is warmer and I am optimistic that we may have all students learning in-person in our schools at that time,” Pfifferling said.

Grab-n-Go meal sites at Caleb Dustin Hunking, Dr. Albert B. Consentino, Paul Nettle, John Greenleaf Whittier and Haverhill High schools provided families with two days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches today. The Grab-n-Go sites resume Friday, Dec. 18, at normal operating times of 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The free meals for all Haverhill children and teens 18 and under are available for the entire school year. No registration or ID required

Pfifferling told students to enjoy the day and even offered some suggestions.

“Make a snowman and a snow angel, go sledding, drink some hot chocolate and curl up with a good book if you can. You all have earned a day filled with laughter, joy and peace. We are so proud of you and how you have handled yourselves throughout this school year. We know it has not been easy. You deserve a day!”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...