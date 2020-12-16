Haverhill Man, 20, and Methuen Man, 53, Among 13 Charged with Fentanyl and Cocaine Conspiracy

A 20-year-old Haverhill man, 53-year-old Methuen man, nine people from Lawrence and two others were charged in federal court in Boston today in connection with a Lawrence-based fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, agents seized about $74,000 cash and approximately four kilograms of suspected fentanyl after receiving warrants to search various locations in Billerica, Methuen, Lawrence and Ayden, N.C.

Erick Andres Martinez of Haverhill; Oscar David Mejia Rodriguez, known as “Manguera” of Methuen; and the others were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams of more of fentanyl and cocaine. Officials said Martinez worked within the distribution arm of the ring, while Mejia Rodriguez was a drug source.

The investigation, which began in May 2018 and intercepted communications on numerous cellphones, showed those charged distributed fentanyl and cocaine. Their drug trafficking activities extended throughout Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Maine.

Lelling’s office said, Anny Cruz, 37, of Lawrence; Jorge Luis Diaz, known as “Cosita,” 33, of Ayden, N.C.; and Oliver Alexander Perez Soto, known as “Demonio,” 45,of Lawrence, led the trafficking operation.

Others charged were Joel Saldana, a/k/a Flaco, 42; Jorge Ramon Rodriguez Jimenez, a/k/a Cibao, 47; Junior Rafael De La Rosa, 22; Rosalba Bernechea a/k/a Rebusera, 19; Elvin Mendoza, 24; Hector Mejia, a/k/a Tio, 59; and Jesus Rojas, 27—all of Lawrence; and James Cann, 55, of Billerica.

Officials thanked the Andover, Billerica, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Salem, N.H., Tewksbury and Wilmington Police Departments for assistance.

