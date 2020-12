The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy are presenting an online version of “The Snow Show,” this Friday night.

The play by Lindsay Price is described as “A character driven toboggan ride through every experience you’ve ever had with snow. Wish for a snow day, make a snow angel, catch the first snowflake.” The show begins Friday night at 7 p.m. via Zoom and the passcode is 4w7sUQ.

Tickets are donations and may be purchased to support the drama club here.

