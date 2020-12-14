You Better, Watch Out, You Better Not Cry…Santa Claus is Coming to Plaistow

Santa Claus accompanies the Plaistow Fire Department on his annual tour through Plaistow this Sunday, Dec. 20.

Santa starts his tour at about 9:30 in the morning and continues throughout the day. To cover the town, Santa usually takes about eight to nine hours. He asks parents to listen for the siren in their neighborhoods and have children’s shoes and coats ready to run out to see Santa. Officials ask that calls not be made to the police or fire departments or 911. They add that although Santa attempts to get down every street, his busy schedule might require him to limit going down dead-end streets.

Santa will have a live feed GPS tracker on him which may be followed on social media and the town website.

