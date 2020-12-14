Whittier Tech Also Drops Winter Sports, Citing Rising Numbers of COVID-19 Cases

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is the latest school in the area to forego winter sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch cited the rise in COVID-19 cases locally and throughout the region for the decision.

“This was not a decision we made easily, as we know how important these activities and events are for our students,” Lynch said. “However, this will further help to protect the health and safety of our entire community, and keep our students learning in-person as much as possible.”

She said the decision was made after careful deliberation between school administrators, the School Committee and local health officials

Intramural conditioning courses will remain available this winter and begin next month.

Whittier Tech students will continue to follow a hybrid learning model. They are split into cohorts by vocational area as well as by their academic subjects to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 among students and staff.

