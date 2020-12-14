Today’s Obituaries—Gerald A. Sewell, 77, Haverhill License Commissioner

(See earlier story.)

Gerald A. Sewell, 77, passed away Dec. 13, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Virginia (Hanscom) Gardner and August Theriaull, he was raised by Jasper Sewell. Raised and educated in Newburyport, he attended Newburyport High School. Gerald attended Northern Essex Community College and Fisher College where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He served his country with honor in the United States Army as an MP and worked for the Department of Defense Law Enforcement. Gerald was appointed Constable for the City of Haverhill for over 25 consecutive years and served on the License Commission. He owned and operated several businesses in the Merrimack Valley Area. Gerald loved fishing and going out to breakfast. Some of his hobbies included skydiving and motorcycles. Known for his great sense of humor and quick wit, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gerald is survived by his longtime partner of over 20 years, Patricia I. Haney of Haverhill; his children, Christian G. Sewell and his wife Angela of Bradford; Gary J. Sewell and his wife Michelle of Bradford; Jeri-Lyn Elmore and her husband Brian of Franklin, IN; Charles E. Sewell III and his wife Jasmynne of AL; Joseph Sewell and his wife Reanna of TN; brothers, John Theriault and Mark Theriault; sister, Lillian Cole of ME; many grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill.

