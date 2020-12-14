Haverhill License Commissioner Gerald Sewell Dies at Age 77

Longtime Haverhill License Commissioner Gerald A. Sewell died unexpectedly early Sunday morning at age 77.

Sewell had served on the License Commission, responsible for liquor, automobile sales and food serving licenses, since 2010. He was also a constable for nearly 30 years, having founded the Haverhill-based Massachusetts Constable Group in 1992.

He also served as a member of the Northern Essex Community College Alumni Advisory Committee.

Arrangements, under the direction of Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, will be announced.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...