I-495 Construction Update: Right Lane Closures This Week for Guardrail, Median Work

Guardrail installation, routine bridge inspection and raised median work along both directions of I-495 in Haverhill requires various daytime lane closures this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says a single right lane closure takes place on the northbound side, between exits 48 and 49 Monday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

There will also be a single right lane closure southbound, between exits 50 and 48, Monday, through Thursday, from 9a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The $102 million project to replace the original bridges over the Merrimack River is expected to be completed in 2022.

